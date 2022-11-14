Cyclist remains in a critical condition in hospital after a crash in Exeter, prompting police to appeal for witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist remains in a critical condition in hospital after a crash involving a car in Exeter.

The emergency services were at 1.15pm on Friday (November 11) called to Longbrook Street, Exeter, after a crash involving a white-coloured car and a man riding a grey bicycle.

Police said the cyclist was seriously injured and taken to Derriford Hospital, in Plymouth, where he remains in a critical condition.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has dashcam footage, is asked to contact police.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a cyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car in Exeter on Friday 11 November.

“The incident happened in Longbrook Street at around 1.15pm.

“It involved a white-coloured car and a male riding a grey pedal cycle.

“The cyclist sustained serious injuries and was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth where his condition remains critical.”

The spokesperson added: “Police would like to thank members of the public who came to assist in the care of the cyclist.”

If you have information to help police, call 101, quoting log 362 of 11 November 2022.