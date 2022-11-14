Fireworks let off on an East Devon beach sparked a visit from the Coastguard amid concerns a vessel was in distress and had fired an emergency flare.

Beer Coastguard Rescue Team was called to an area near the river mouth at Seaton, in East Devon, on Friday evening (November 11) where they spotted a beach bonfire.

The Coastguard warned against setting fireworks off on the beach after it was found they had been used as part of the bonfire celebrations.

Rescuers said the call-out was a false alarm with ‘good intent’.

A Beer Coastguard Rescue Team spokesperson appealed for caution near the water when using anything that could be seen as a distress signal.

The spokesperson said: “On our arrival we observed fireworks being fired east of the river mouth.

“Team members made contact with a group of people on the beach having a bonfire. They confirmed that they had fired the fireworks.

“They were advised not fire anymore from the beach and duly agreed.”

The Coastguard was called, and the Lyme Regis RNLI lifeboat launched, at around 6pm after a member of the public reported seeing red flares near Seaton.

A spokesperson for the Lyme Regis lifeboat crew said: The volunteer crew of the RNLI’s lifeboat in Lyme Regis answered the call after reports that red flares had been seen between Lyme Regis and Seaton.

“Solent Coastguards asked the crew to carry out a shoreline search, but the lifeboat was stood down when Beer-based Coastguards ashore established that the ‘flares’ were, in fact, fireworks.

“The incident was a false alarm with good intent.”