Man, 51, missing from Exeter has been found ‘safe and well’, say police

Police appealing for public help to trace a 51-year-old man reported missing from the Exeter area say he has been found ‘safe and well’.

Police have thanked the public after officers appealed for help to locate Richard Truscott-Gillick, who was last seen earlier this week in the St James area of Exeter.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Missing man Richard Truscott-Gillick, who had been reported missing from the Exeter area, has now been located safe and well.

“Thank you for your assistance.”