East Devon Brownies ‘committed’ to clean-up Colyton in aid of Children in Need

Young nature lovers from a town in East Devon ‘fed up’ with litter will raise funds for Children in Need by picking up plastic and rubbish.

The seven-strong 1st Colyton Brownies will on Saturday (November 12) go armed with bin bags and clean up the town’s Peace Memorial Playing Fields, in Coly Road, in aid of BBC Children in Need 2022 and the Girlguiding fundraising appeal.

The youngsters are raising funds for their sponsored two-hour litter-pick through an online JustGiving page.

Karen Rattew, Colyton Brownies Brown Owl, said the children were ‘determined’ to make a big difference to their rubbish-strewn local park.

She said: “The girls were so surprised at just how much rubbish there was at the park, which really saddened them.

“There was so much plastic there which the girls knew would never degrade and they were worried about the impact on wildlife.

“They take pride in where they live and really wanted to do something about it.”

The youngsters were inspired to clean-up the park after spotting food wrappers, drinks bottles and pizza boxes during a recent walk around the East Devon town.

‘Committed’ to help Colyton to clean up its act, Brownie leaders set upon combining the litter pick with the pack’s annual fundraising for BBC Children in Need and the Girlguiding appeal.

Brown Owl Karen said 1st Colyton Brownies currently has seven members, but their dedication to raising money for Children in Need ‘knows no bounds’.

She said: “We always raise money for Children in Need and Girlguiding, as it’s really important to the girls to give back – and it’s great fun.

“Brownies is all about helping other people, so it seemed like a good idea to combine the two things which are both about doing things for the greater good.”

The Brownies, who hope more members will join the pack, have invited local youth groups to join them in the litter-pick.

The Colyton Brownies said: “We have decided to do our sponsored cleanup-athon as Colyton is an area we love and care about.

“Our environment is important for us and wildlife around to be kept clean.

“It’s important to us that everyone can take part.”

See here to sponsor the litter-pick with a donation.