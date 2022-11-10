Police appeal for witnesses after OAP dies in Exeter city centre in bus crash

A man in his 80s died in Exeter city centre after a bus was involved in a crash with a pedestrian on Wednesday lunchtime (November 9).

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision in Queen Street at around 1pm, where a man in his 80s was left with critical injuries and died at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours, and a cordon put in place, while police investigated the cause of the crash.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 1.10pm on Wednesday 9 November to Queen Street, Exeter, following reports of a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian.

“Emergency services attended, and a road closure was put in place.

“A man in his 80’s sustained critical injuries and sadly was pronounced deceased at the scene; His next of kin have been informed.”

Officers from the Roads Policing Investigation Team were at the scene carrying out enquiries, and a cordon was put in place.

The police spokesperson said: “Anyone who witnessed the incident and hasn’t spoken with an officer at the scene, is asked to contact 101.”

If you have information to help the police investigation, call 101 and quote log number 402 9 November.