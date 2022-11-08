Sidmouth Air Show 2023: Red Arrows aerial display team is invited to return to the town

The Red Arrows display team has been invited to wow the crowds at the 2023 Sidmouth air show.

Sidmouth Town Council has announced the family-friendly air show will return next year, on Friday, August 25, as part of the town’s Bank Holiday Regatta weekend.

The Red Arrows aerial display team has been approached in a bid to secure the RAF stunt planes for the East Devon event.

A town council spokesman said: “Sidmouth Town Council is pleased to announce that the Sidmouth Regatta air show will return on Friday 25 August 2023 as part of the Bank Holiday Regatta weekend with the Red Arrows once again invited to return to Sidmouth as part of the air show.”

He added: “The council acknowledged that the air show brought significant economic and social benefits to the town and a survey of local residents, conducted in June 2022, showed that over 90 per cent supported the return of the air show next year.”

The town council this week shone the spotlight on the summer air show, highlighting the benefits of holding the event in Sidmouth.

It looked at the impact of the air show on the town and how future events could be organised.

The council also discussed ways of holding other major events without impacting on the environment.

And ways to develop Sidmouth Regatta weekend with community help were considered.

The town council spokesman said: “The council wish to steward Sidmouth towards a more sustainable future. With this in mind, they also decided to investigate possible alternatives for the August bank holiday during the next 18-24 months before further evaluation is carried out – which will include another consultation with residents and businesses with specific reference to the air show, its impact on the town and its impact on the environment.

“Alongside this, the council will attempt to continue to build up the rest of the Sidmouth Regatta weekend working with local groups and organisations.”

He added: “The council will examine ways to mitigate the environmental impact of major events throughout the year by considering supporting sustainable practices.

“Schemes such as increased electric vehicle charging, park and ride, promoting environmentally sustainable behaviours and using events to promote environmentally friendly values which would form part of a sustainable tourism initiative being piloted by the council.”