Consultation begins into cutting council tax for hundreds of low-income families in East Devon

Views are being sought on proposed plans to give East Devon families council tax cuts that could save hundreds of low-income homes from paying.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) has launched a six-week consultation, proposing to cut council tax by up to 100 per cent for more than 2,500 households struggling to cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

The annual savings to those eligible for the council tax cuts are expected to reach between £150 and £500 a year, EDDC said.

Following the public consultation, any changes will go before the council on January 4, 2023, with the aim of introducing the reductions from April 2023.

EDDC’s working age council tax reduction policy currently costs around £4.5million.

The proposed changes mean an additional £722,859 would be needed to cover the cost of the cuts.

EDDC said:

The largest group to benefit will be 2,276 households with children – a total of 44 per cent (994 households).

The second largest group will be the 1,763 households with a disabled resident – a total of 52 per cent (908 households).

Under the draft scheme, for working age households, those in Band 1 will receive 100 per cent reduction, Band 2 – 80 per cent, Band 3 – 55 per cent and Band 4 – 25 per cent.

An EDDC spokesperson said: “A six-week consultation was launched on Friday, 4 November, following a report presented to East Devon District Council’s cabinet – previously the biggest discount offered as part of the scheme was 85 per cent.

“Currently 4,566 households, split in to four bands (Band 1, Band 2, Band 3 and Band 4), currently receive a council tax reduction, depending on their household make-up and income.

“The move will mean 2,423 households (53 per cent) will be lifted out of paying council tax all together under the proposed scheme.”

To comment on the proposed changes, see here.