Rescuers cross fields to reach an ambulance after a woman falls on the coast path near Exmouth

A woman with a suspected broken ankle, injured after falling on the coast path near Exmouth, was taken across the fields to a waiting ambulance.

Coastguard teams from Exmouth and Beer teamed up with paramedics on Sunday afternoon (November 6) after a woman fell near the Geoneedle, on cliffs above the coast.

The casualty was given pain relief, lifted onto a paramedic all-terrain vehicle then driven across the fields to an ambulance.

The casualty was rescued from the coast path that runs between Exmouth and Sandy Bay.

Because of the location of the fall and the casualty’s injuries, responding coastguard teams called Hazardous Area ResponseTeam (HART) paramedics to help in the rescue of the woman.

Paramedics gave the casualty pain relief before she was taken to the ambulance.

A Beer Coastguard Rescue Team spokesperson said: “We backed up Exmouth Coastguard with a lady who had fallen on the coast path just east of the Geoneedle, sustaining a suspected broken ankle.

“Once on scene it was decided to call for the HART team, and in particular their all-terrain six-wheeled vehicle, as a stretcher carry would have been very difficult in the muddy conditions, and painful for the casualty.

“HART were able to administer pain killing drugs to make the casualty more comfortable, before being lifted into the all-terrain vehicle and transported back across the fields to the ambulance.”