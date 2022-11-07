Blaze destroys ride-on lawnmower in a garage at Axminster

A ride-on lawnmower at a property in Axminster was destroyed when the vehicle caught fire on Saturday morning (November 5).

Firefighters were called to a property in the town where they found the lawnmower alight inside a building.

The fire service said the blaze destroyed the ride-on mower and left the garage with smoke damage.

Firefighters from Axminster tackled the blaze with water and used a thermal imaging camera when checking the fire was out.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crews from Axminster attended a garage in which there was a ride-on lawn mower on fire.

“Crews extinguished the fire using one hose reel jet and one thermal imaging camera.

“The lawn mower itself suffered 100 per cent fire damage, and the garage five per cent fire damage and 75 per cent smoke damage.”