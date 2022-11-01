Hounds in their hundreds tackled the Muddy Dog Challenge canine commando course in East Devon in a bid to raise funds for rescue animals at Battersea.

More than 500 dogs and their owners on Saturday (October 29) raised around £58,000 for the rehoming and rehabilitation of animals taken in by the charity.

Pets and their people of all ages were presented with a rosette and Muddy Dog Challenge medal after completing obstacles at Escot Park, near Ottery St Mary – weaving in and out of the mutt maze, wriggling through the canine crawl, leaping over the hurdling hounds and splashing through a ball pit for pooches.

Jasmine Monk, Battersea spokeswoman, said the East Devon event raised a ‘fantastic amount’ for the care of thousands of cats and dogs helped by the charity.

She said: “I want to say thank you to all those who participated, volunteered, and cheered on their loved ones.

“Everyone helped make this a really special day and without everyone’s support, we simply wouldn’t be able to do it.”

Some 520 dogs took part in the canine commando course, leading their owners through the mud and obstacles.

Dog owner Grace Rose-Gale, who took part in the challenge with the Woofs and Wags team, with pets Barney, Harley, Hunter and three-year-old lurcher Wally, said: “Wally had so much fun jumping around in the mud with his furry friends. They especially loved splashing through the ball pit.

“Having worked at a local rescue centre and rehoming rescue dogs myself, taking part in the Muddy Dog Challenge and supporting Battersea in any way that I could was really important to me and I can’t recommend this event enough.”

Battersea’s next and final Muddy Dog Challenge event for 2022 will be taking place in Windsor.