Police appeal for information after a woman, 83, is seriously injured in a crash in Exmouth

An 83-year-old woman remains seriously injured in hospital after a crash involving a car and pedestrian at a road junction in Exmouth.

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam and CCTV footage after the emergency services were called to the junction of Church Street with Rolle Street, on Thursday morning (October 27) after a collision with a blue Volvo V50 car and a pedestrian.

Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were working to discover the cause of the crash, prompting an appeal for information.

A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called at around 11.30am on Thursday 27 October following reports of a road traffic collision at the junction of Church Street with Rolle Street, Exmouth between a blue Volvo V50 car and a pedestrian.

“As a result of the collision, an 83-year-old local woman has sustained serious leg and head injuries and was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, where she remains.

“Police response officers attended the scene. Subsequently, officers from the roads policing team are conducting a thorough investigation to establish how the collision occurred.”

Officers are appealing for any witnesses, or those with CCTV or dashcam footage, to get in touch.

Contact police with information by emailing 101@dc.police.uk and quoting log number 0278 27 October 2022.