Developer donation from new homes built in Honiton boosts annual farming event

New homes built in East Devon have helped boost the farming community through a developer donation to Honiton Agricultural Show.

Taylor Wimpey, who is building new homes in the town, has given a cash gift to the agricultural show and pledged to sponsor Honiton Band when it performs at the 2023 event.

Marcelle Connor, Honiton and District Agricultural Association secretary, said: “We can’t thank Taylor Wimpey enough for their support.

“The housebuilder’s contribution to this year’s event helped us host live music and make the event that bit more special for all of our guests.”

The developer said its donation was made as part of its ‘ongoing commitment’ to working with the local community.

Richard Plant, Taylor Wimpey Exeter spokesman, said: “We were delighted to be able to support this year’s Honiton Agricultural Show by sponsoring the Honiton Band so that they could perform throughout the event.

“This has grown to be one of the largest one-day agricultural shows in the country and it’s been a pleasure to support such a special local event.”

Traditionally, the annual agricultural show, set out on a140-acre site, is held on the first Thursday in August.

The show showcases the best of the region’s farming, produce, crafts and rural skills.