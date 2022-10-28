Successful staff recruitment has resulted in the reopening of the district council reception desk in Exmouth.

East Devon District Council has announced it will reopen Exmouth town hall reception, in St Andrew’s Road, on December 5, and each week from Monday until Thursday, 9am until 1pm.

The council will use an appointment system for people who need to meet district officers in an alternative venue to its headquarters, in Honiton.

EDDC said the decision to reopen the reception was reliant on staff recruitment.

The council said a large amount of its work was conducted over the phone, or by email and written correspondence.

Mark Williams, EDDC chief executive, said the council recognised the need for the face-to-face facility in Exmouth, and would monitor its use.

Mr Williams said: “We continue to provide a full service to our various customers across the whole of East Devon notwithstanding that due to current staffing levels we have been unable to guarantee the hours when our receptions will be open to the public.

“The overwhelming nature and volume of our business is conducted via the phone, email, letters or pre-arranged appointments. This reflects how our customers actually do contact us.”

He added: “We do acknowledge a limited amount of demand from some residents and customers of Exmouth Town Council and the Devon County Council registrar for the Exmouth town hall reception to be open.

“We will monitor the number and type of visits to the town hall and the information we obtain from this will be discussed with the town council and the county council.”

EDDC said the council had ‘successfully’ recruited additional staff to enable the office to reopen.