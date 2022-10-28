All-day parking for £2 in district council car parks begins next week across East Devon – in a bid to encourage shoppers to spend locally.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) said the winter parking deal starts on Tuesday, November 1 until the end of March 2023 with the aim of boosting trade.

The council said the ticket cost allows motorists to park in multiple locations across East Devon for the whole day, as all its car parks were taking part in the deal.

Councillor Jack Rowland, EDDC portfolio holder for finance, said: “The car park charge of £2 all day that applies from 1 November through to the end of March next year is great value in these difficult times and I hope that many residents and visitors will take advantage over the next five months and also help our local businesses.”

An EDDC spokeswoman said: “With this unbeatable winter offer, you are able to park in multiple locations throughout the whole day as all East Devon car parks across the district are eligible.

“Although your printed ticket may not display an expiry time of midnight, it will still be valid for the whole day.”

The council spokeswoman added: “Our winter car parking deal comes at the right time with Christmas just around the corner giving people even more reason to shop local and support their high street.

“By reducing car park charges across the district, we hope it will help to boost trade over the winter, especially during the typically quieter months of January and February.”