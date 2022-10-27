Rare Status Quo t-shirt, signed print and flights are among the auction prizes to win in aid of Honiton Air Cadets

There are just days left to bid to win a Penny-Farthing training course, rare Status-Quo t-shirt or flight in a two-seater plane in aid of Honiton RAF Air Cadets.

The 1064 (Honiton) Sqn RAF Cadets hopes the group’s largest-ever auction will raise much-needed cash to send individuals on expeditions.

The auction ends on October 30, with lots including five different 20-minute experience flights in a De Havilland DHC-1 Chipmunk, donated by Sky Blue Aero Services, a Penny-Farthing rider training course for two, followed by a scenic tour of London with three-time Guinness World Record holder Neil Laughton, a rare John Goghlan t-shirt from Status Quo, and a 30-minute flight in an Ikarus C42 aircraft, donated by Somerset Microlights.

The group hopes to raise £5,000 for the 11-18-year-old members to ‘enjoy the full cadet life’, making adventure and challenges possible, such as air experience flights and pilot training.

Flight Lieutenant Justin Felice, the squadron’s Commanding Officer, said: “We offer a vital avenue of adventure for so many young adults within the local community, our motto being venture adventure.

“If you’re a fan of aviation, action and adventure, love sports and getting to know people, then there is no better place to be than the RAF Air Cadets.

“However, without the support from donations, and activities such as this auction, we wouldn’t have the funding we need to make additional adventures possible.”

He added: “While I understand that it’s a tough economic climate, every bit really does help and hopefully we can give a few lucky bidders the opportunity to get their hands on unique Christmas presents before the mad rush starts.”

See here for the full list of auction prizes, and to place a bid.