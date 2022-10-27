New shop: Celebrations as mums’ lockdown business moves out of the kitchen into Budleigh High Street

A lockdown business started at the kitchen table by two mums from Budleigh Salterton has moved onto the High Street.

Co-owners Jen Mills and Laura Chatterton are this month celebrating the launch of The Treasury, a new homeware and gift shop, in Budleigh High Street.

The two mums opened the door to their first retail store on October 21, after taking the plunge to expand their business they set up during the pandemic lockdown.

The pair were inspired to start a business after spotting the way people viewed their homes during lockdown.

Jen Mills said: “Having been forced to spend more time in our homes, we noticed a newfound appreciation of the items people surrounded themselves with. Things like making a cup of tea in the morning, became a simple pleasure, a moment to savour, perhaps with your favourite mug and a nice biscuit.

“We wanted to put a smile on people’s faces during moments that would otherwise pass us by.

“From washing up with a lush-smelling lavender, peppermint and rosemary washing-up liquid, to writing your shopping list on a nice, recycled, leather notebook – our aim is to elevate the everyday.”

The mums opened their shop in a premises that had stood empty on Budleigh High Street for three years.

They aim to stock contemporary products that are good value for money and kind to the planet.

Laura Chatterton said: “Many of our items will be sustainably sourced, or made in the UK, or even more locally if possible.

“We will carry a lot of recycled materials, handmade products and even products that support wider causes.

“We feel that consumers are more interested in where their purchases are sourced and wanted to be mindful of supporting small businesses who also prioritise this.”

Co-owner Jen said: “We know finances are strained all around, so we have been careful to find that balance of quality and value for money.

“When we were first talking about what was important to us and to The Treasury, we were reminded of something my mum used to say, ‘buy cheap, buy twice’, which really resonated with us.

“So, we look for quality products and try to avoid the disposable. We don’t want people to waste their hard-earned money. We want to assure them that we have found items with good design, which are well made, but at the best possible price we can find.”