East Devon: Fears proposed new flats will impact on residents and wildlife prompts a council site visit

New blocks of flats proposed on a former car park in East Devon have prompted calls to assess the impact the build will have on residents and wildlife.

Plans to build 40 new apartments at Winslade Park, in Clyst St Mary, have been put on hold until East Devon District Council (EDDC) can assess the impact they may have on their surroundings, writes local democracy reporter Philip Churm.

Councillors deferred a decision in favour of a site visit to assess the height and massing of the proposed buildings, the impact on trees and landscaping and the impacts of lighting both inside and outside the proposed building.

The committee will meet to consider the application again after the site visit.

Members of EDDC’s planning committee discussed the layout, appearance, scale and landscaping of the proposed development on Tuesday (October 25).

The site to the south of Clyst St Mary, near the Sandygate roundabout junction of the M5, was previously a car park for an insurance company.

Outline planning permission already exists for new homes there, but as details emerged, objections increased.

The applicant, Burrington Estates (New Homes) Limited, proposed three apartment blocks, each four-storey.

Concerns, especially by the parish council, focused on the impact the height and proximity of the apartment blocks would have on other nearby residents.

In a formal objection to the plans, Conservative Councillor for Clyst Valley, Mike Howe, said: “This application is too tall and too close to the woodland.

“It needs screening that apparently cannot be part of this application as it would be outside the red line, but trees that are part of a TPO [tree preservation order]also outside the red line may need to be felled if needed when installing the access drive.”

Cllr Howe also said he was worried about local wildlife.

“Lighting will need to be considered to protect the wildlife that is in the area so low level lights will need to be conditioned,” he said.

Further concerns raised included the “adverse impact the proposals will have on the properties in Clyst Valley Road, by reason of a loss of privacy and overlooking.”