East Devon man, 46, appears in court accused of strangling and assaulting a police officer

A 46-year-old man from East Devon has appeared in court accused of assaulting and strangling a police officer in Exeter.

Gary Barlow, of Slade Barton Cottages, Payhembury, near Honiton, East Devon, who is accused of intentional strangulation and assaulting an emergency worker, denied all the charges at Exeter Magistrates’ Court.

Barlow’s solicitor made a bail application to the court, but the magistrates remanded the defendant in custody until next month.

He will appear before a judge at Exeter Crown Court on November 24.

Barlow was arrested and charged following an alleged incident in Bartholomew Terrace – near to the Catacombs area of the city – at around midnight on Tuesday (October 25).

A male police sergeant was treated in hospital and later discharged.