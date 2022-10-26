East Devon hotel announces a move to solar panels in a bid to save energy and the environment

An East Devon hotel is investing £160,000 installing solar panels in a bid to cut its carbon footprint and save energy.

The Hampton by Hilton Exeter Airport, near Clyst Honiton, East Devon, will install the solar photovoltaic technology onto the roof of the hotel, with the aim of supplying up to 20 per cent of its electricity.

Propiteer Hotels, owner and manager of the East Devon-based business, said the solar panels will be fitted and running in November 2022.

Richard Martin, director of Propiteer Hotels said: “It’s very important to us as a business that we operate as sustainably as possible.

“We take seriously our responsibilities – both in carbon reduction and in reducing the pressure on the UK energy network.”

He said electric charging points for vehicles were also available for hotel customers.

Mr Martin added: “We are working closely on these green initiatives with Hilton, which shares our commitment to protecting both our communities and the planet.”

The hotel business said the aim of the solar panels were part of a ‘green initiative’ to reduce carbon emissions.

Propiteer Hotels said the 164Wp solar panels will deliver up to 20 per cent of the hotel’s electricity consumption, eliminating 77,000kg of CO2 emissions annually; equating to two million tonnes over the 25-year life of the technology.

The new solar arrays are expected to be operational in November 2022.