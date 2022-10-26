A celebrity chef has presented Exmouth RNLI with funds raised from customer collection pots at his restaurants and beach bar.

Michael Caines donated more than £500 to the Exmouth lifeboat crew in recognition of the charity’s work in East Devon.

The celebrity chef said the ‘fantastic’ charity was ‘close to his heart’ and thanked his customers for filling the collection pots and making the donation possible.

He said: “I decided to help support the RNLI because it’s a charity that’s entrenched in our coastal communities and it’s made up of volunteers who give up their time to save lives at sea.”

He said he was ‘particularly conscious’ of the charity’s important work locally, as his restaurant, beach bar and hotel overlooked the water.

“That for me, makes the RNLI a fantastic and logical choice,” he said. “As a chef, I’m especially aware of how the charity safeguards our fishing industry around our coastline, particularly out of Brixham and here in Exmouth, with trawlers working sure in the knowledge that the RNLI are there if they get into difficulty on the water.

“It’s a charity that’s close to our hearts and very important here on our coastline – the work that they do deserves all the support and funds we can raise and I’m very grateful to our customers for this amazing response.”

Des White, chairman of the Exmouth RNLI fundraising team, said the donation would be used to continue the sea safety and lifesaving work, locally.

He said: “We’re immensely grateful to Michael for helping to raise these funds for the RNLI.

“As the charity that saves lives at sea in the UK and Ireland, we are reliant on generous voluntary donations such at this to power our important lifesaving work.

“With over 9,000 volunteer crew and shore crew at 238 lifeboat stations around the coast relying on lifeboat stations, lifeboats, training, kit and rescue equipment to help them save lives at sea, donations such as these are vital to us, and I must thank all who contributed.”