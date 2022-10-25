Weeks of road closures and ‘traffic management’ for Sidmouth begin at the end of October while gas pipes are upgraded.

Wales & West Utilities has announced up to seven months of gas pipe upgrade work, beginning on Monday, October 31, and finishing in May 2023.

Road closures in three residential areas of Sidmouth are planned from the end of October, with two ending on December 23.

The planned road closures are:

Hillside Road from October 31-December 23.

Laskey’s Lane from November 12-December 23.

November 14-25 on the access road from Cliff Road, which leads to Laskey’s Lane.

Wales & West Utilities said ‘additional traffic management’ was expected between January and May 2023.

The company plans to contact residents and Sidmouth businesses that may directly be affected by the work.

The utilities company said the £330,000 upgrade work was ‘essential’ to ensure the network could offer greener gas in the future.

Jake Sami, managing the Wales & West Utilities gas pipe upgrade work, said: “While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Sidmouth.

“Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.

“We know that working in areas like this is not ideal, but it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future.”

He added: “We’ll have a team of gas engineers on site throughout the project to make sure our work is completed as safely and as quickly as possible while keeping disruption to a minimum.

“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”

Wales & West Utilities said it will begin the £330,000 work on October 31 and ‘barring any engineering difficulties’, would be completed in May of next year.

The work is ‘essential to keep the gas flowing safely to heat and power local homes and businesses’, the company said.

Devon County Council has been involved in the planning of the work, and in agreeing traffic management, said Wales & West Utilities.