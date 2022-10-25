Police appeal for witnesses after a large group brawl breaks out in Exeter city centre

Police investigating a group brawling in city centre Exeter in the early hours of the morning say a man needed hospital treatment for his injuries.

Devon and Cornwall Police said 30 people clashed in the early hours of Sunday morning (October 23), and a man with facial injuries was taken to hospital.

Police said they arrested a man, who was later released under investigation while officers carry out further enquiries.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the group fight in the Guildhall area of Exeter city centre, or from anyone who was in the area at the time of the clash.

A Devon and Cornwall police spokesperson said: “Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a large altercation in Exeter over the weekend that resulted in one person being hospitalised.

“Police were called just after 1.30am on Sunday 23 October following reports of a large altercation involving around 30 people in the Guildhall area of Exeter City Centre.

“Following this incident, a man was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital with facial injuries.

“Police arrested a local man in connection to this matter, he has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”

If you have information to help police, call 101, or report it via the force website, quoting crime reference CR/097925/22.