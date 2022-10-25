Television vet Peter Wright will take part in a virtual tour to celebrate the work of a state-of-the art donkey hospital in East Devon.

The Donkey Sanctuary is inviting supporters to take a look inside its hospital, near Honiton, from the comfort of their sofa, with an hour-long live broadcast virtual tour, on Saturday, October 29.

The Donkey Sanctuary ambassador, Peter Wright, best known for starring in the Channel 5 Yorkshire Vet series, will be in the studio on the day answering viewers’ questions.

The Sanctuary from your Sofa donkey hospital broadcast can be watched online, through the charity’s website, between 3pm and 4pm.

The virtual tour marks the hospital’s fifth birthday. The live broadcast will highlight the work of the vets treating the donkeys and shine the spotlight on some of the patients.

Television vet Peter will be live in the studio to answer questions, and viewers can watch a pre-recorded film of him helping veterinary surgeon Vicky Grove during a routine operation on a resident donkey.

Peter said: “What always impresses me is the care, knowledge and the warmth of the staff at The Donkey Sanctuary.

“I feel so privileged that through my role as ambassador I get to work some fantastic people, including carrying out operations alongside vets like Vicky, who I know put everything into their work.

“What I find really thrilling is that this hospital, with its capacity to offer world-class treatment and training, is just one part of the charity’s work to ensure the donkeys in their care, and across the world, have a much better future.”

Since 2017, the donkey hospital at the charity’s Brookfield Farm, near Honiton, in East Devon, has treated more than 1,500 patients and offered training to veterinary surgeons and students.

A spokeswoman for the charity said: “The hospital is equipped with the most up-to-date facilities to treat donkeys when they need it most; whether it’s an ultrasound, an endoscope or laser treatment for skin tumours, the dedicated veterinary team are trained to give these animals the expert care they deserve.

“Through its work, The Donkey Sanctuary has also been able to share its growing body of specialist knowledge and experience around the world, even hosting training events and sharing donkey specific veterinary information across the globe.”

To watch the live broadcast, see here.