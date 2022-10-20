Police investigating reports of rapes in Exeter and Topsham release a vehicle description amid an appeal for witnesses

Detectives investigating reports of the rape of woman in Exeter and Topsham on Monday (October 17) have released a description of a vehicle in an appeal for witnesses.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the reported rapes took place between 2am and 5am in the Musgrave Row area of Exeter, near the city’s library, and in the car park behind Topsham fire station, off Fore Street.

Police said three men, aged 26 from Exeter, a 22-year-old from Topsham, and a 32-year-old from Torquay, were arrested on suspicion of rape. They have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives want to hear from anyone who spotted a blue Mercedes E-class car in the named locations in the early hours of October 17.

Detective Inspector Tanya Youngs said: “The female victim is being supported by specially trained officers at this time while enquiries are continuing.

“We are currently appealing for witnesses and would ask anyone with information which may assist police to contact us.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen a blue Mercedes E-class car in the area at the time.”

If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police.

Contact police online, or by calling 101 and quoting crime reference number CR/095894/22.