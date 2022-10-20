A new free-to-use water fountain has been installed on Exmouth seafront in a bid to cut down on single-use plastic and litter.

The drinking water fountain was unveiled in the Foxholes car park, on Exmouth seafront, after the project won grant backing to finance its installation.

The new water fountain is the third to be installed in the town in recent months, in the hope of encouraging residents and visitors to reduce plastic waste.

The project received funding from Sea-Changers, a national charity, in partnership with Plastic Free Exmouth.

The drinking fountain was fitted in the car park, next to the public toilet block, by Sideshore and Exmouth Town Council.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) will be responsible for any maintenance, the upkeep, and water bill funding.

Councillor Marianne Rixson, EDDC portfolio holder for climate action and emergency response, said: “This new water fountain is the result of excellent collaboration between a charity, a local community group and local government at Exmouth and East Devon. It is the third water fountain in Exmouth and was installed free of charge.

“This fountain will provide clean drinking water for many years to come and will help to reduce the number of plastic bottles in our environment.”

Lucy Oaks Ash, Plastic Free Exmouth spokeswoman, said: “We are extremely grateful to Sea Changers for the grant that paid for this fountain, and to the council for bringing it to fruition.

“It will help enable the people of Exmouth and our visitors to move away from single-use plastic by the simple act of refilling their water bottles, reducing plastic waste and their carbon footprint too.

She added: “This is a perfect example of how our community, businesses and the council are pulling together to help the fight against unnecessary single-use plastic.”

EDDC said the drinking fountain, near the toilet block at Foxholes carpark, had been installed in hope of helping cut the use of single-use plastic and reduce litter in the town.

Simon Findel Hawkins, Sideshore’s venue manager, said: “Sideshore’s Community Interest Company has helped fund the installation of the new water fountain to encourage more visitors to Exmouth beach to carry reusable water bottles, thereby eradicating single-use plastic which is detrimental to the environment.”

