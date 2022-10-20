East Devon MP Simon Jupp backs Prime Minister Liz Truss resignation – and vows ‘to do everything I can’ to support his constituents through the cost-of-living crisis

East Devon MP Simon Jupp has backed the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss, called on the party to ‘quickly unite’ around a new leader and vowed to support his constituents struggling with rising living costs.

The Prime Minister lasted 44 days in office – less time than it took to elect Liz Truss to the post of leader of the Conservatives– she announced her resignation on Thursday (October 20) after calls to quit by her own party.

The East Devon MP said Truss had taken the ‘taken the right and honourable step’ in resigning as party leader.

When asked, he offered reassurances to his constituents who were struggling with higher prices as a result of the current cost-of-living crisis.

Mr Jupp promised ‘I will continue to do everything I can’ when invited to explain what help people living in East Devon could expect from their elected MP amid escalating food and heating costs.

Mr Jupp said: “The Prime Minister has taken the right and honourable step given the situation.

“The Conservative Party must now quickly unite around a new leader to continue to deliver for our great country.”

He added: “The Government’s promise to support people and businesses with their energy bills remains in place.

“The Energy Price Guarantee is a huge intervention alongside bespoke support for pensioners, people with disabilities and those who rely on heating oil.”

Mr Jupp said: “I will continue to do everything I can to support people in East Devon including holding more surgeries across the constituency.”

Exeter MP Ben Bradshaw said the Conservative Party should be’ deeply ashamed’ of what it had done to the country.



Richard Foord, MP for Tiverton and Honiton, said it was time the Government offered the cost-of-living crisis help that his constituents were ‘crying out’ for.

Truss’s sudden resignation comes after serving six weeks in office – making her the UK’s shortest-serving Prime Minister.

Her time in Number 10 was marred by party in-fighting and the Government’s failed mini-budget and subsequent U-turn, scrapping tax cuts, price hikes and the energy cap.

Reacting to the news of the PM’s resignation Richard Foord MP, Liberal Democrats, Tiverton and Honiton, blasted the Government as a ‘car crash’ and said his constituents were ‘crying out’ for help in the cost-of-living crisis.

He said: “This Conservative instability has gone on long enough. Our country is in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, with people and businesses crying out for steady hands on the wheel.”

Mr Foord said the country did not need ‘another Conservative stitch up with an un-elected Prime Minister’ and called for a General Election to ‘get this car-crash of a government out of power and deliver the real change our communities need’.

Ben Bradshaw, Labour MP for Exeter, hit out at the ‘total chaos’, at the hands of the Conservative party.

He said the party had caused ‘‘untold damage to the country’s economy and inflicted horrible hardship on millions of families’.

Mr Bradshaw said: “The Conservative Party should be deeply ashamed of what they have done to our country. It would be totally unacceptable for them to simply cram yet another leader without the public having any say at all.

“That’s why the public are completely right to demand an election which is the only democratic way out of this mess and would deliver a Labour government capable of governing competently and fairly, providing much needed stability our country needs.

“It is possible to have a General Election if the Conservative Party want to put national interest first but I very much doubt it.

“All the current Conservative Party care about is power and keeping their ministerial limousines and their seats with absolutely no interest in the wellbeing of our country.”

Mr Bradshaw and Mr Foord joined scores of Devon MPs responding to the resignation of Truss.

Labour MP Luke Pollard (Plymouth Sutton and Devonport) said: “The British people should decide our next Prime Minister, not a tiny group of Tory MPs working through a list of failed leadership contenders from the past.”

Anthony Mangnall MP (Conservative, Totnes) said: “The last six weeks have been awful. For the country, for the party and for nearly every hardworking constituency MP, Liz Truss went too far, too fast and it is absolutely right that she has now resigned.”

Outside Number 10 at around 1.30pm on Thursday afternoon, Liz Truss stood on the steps of Downing Street and delivered her resignation speech to scores of waiting journalists.

From behind a podium, she said: “I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability. Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills. Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent.

“I was elected by the Conservative Party with a mandate to change this.

“I recognise though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.

“I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as Leader of the Conservative Party.”

The PM added: “This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady.

“We’ve agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week.

“This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security.

Additional reporting by Local Democracy reporter Georgia Cornish.

This report was amended at 9.30pm on October 20, following additional comment received from Mr Jupp.