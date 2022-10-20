East Devon residents receive 1000s of meals through a year of food-share support and community larders in Axminster, Broadclyst, Exmouth, Honiton, Sidmouth and Ottery St Mary

Free meals totalling 60,000 have been served to hundreds of East Devon residents through foodbanks in Axminster, Broadclyst, Exmouth, Honiton, Ottery St Mary and Sidmouth.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) a year ago launched a partnership with FareShare, a national network of charitable food redistributors, to support eight community larders.

In the last year the East Devon Hub, and other community larders, gave out more than 26 tonnes of donated food – around 62,715 meals.

Locally, more than three tonnes of food – more than 7,000 meals – went directly to Honiton and Axminster tenants.

The donated food was distributed by food banks in Axminster, Broadclyst, Exmouth, Honiton, Ottery and Sidmouth, thanks to the project coordinated by EDDC and FareShare.

EDDC said it welcomed additional donations in the area to maintain and continue the food share project.

Councillor Dan Ledger, EDDC portfolio holder for sustainable homes and communities, said: “These food providers alongside our community development worker, Victoria Robinson, deliver an amazing service to the residents across East Devon.

“I really can’t applaud and thank them enough for their continued support to their communities. The groups are victims of their own success though.

“Food waste is down dramatically and Fareshare have highlighted they may struggle with demand over the next 12 months.

“If you’re able to, please do not forget to donate to your local groups over the coming months.”

EDDC said council officer Victoria Robinson first met with FareShare more than three years ago to discuss with the UK’s national network of charitable food redistributors the possibility of offering support in East Devon.

The district council said the successful project has helped East Devon food distribution organisations save ‘thousands of pounds’.

The project brings donations from Bristol into Honiton each week, which is then shared among food providers across the district.

Revealing the figures, the district council said in East Devon more than three tonnes of food – around 7,000 meals – went directly to Honiton and Axminster tenants.

Council officers currently deliver food to 12 households in Axminster – around 30 people a week.

EDDC said the Littleham Community fridge, in Exmouth, is supporting 60 people a week

And the Ottery Larder, which is open for collection every day, helps around 150 people each week.

The East Devon Hub, including all the other providers, used more than 26 tonnes of food – the equivalent of 62,715 meals, EDDC said.

An EDDC spokesperson said: “The project has already helped to save thousands of pounds for these wonderful organisations, that help so many people struggling to afford the basics in East Devon.”

EDDC has an online form offering help to those struggling financially. See here for more information.