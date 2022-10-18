Free pizza and advice for residents as council clean-up sets its sights on Honiton

Free pizza and drinks will be served to council tenants at a spruce-up day being held in an area of Honiton on Friday (October 21).

East Devon District Council (EDDC) and its contractor, Ian Williams, is hosting the clean-up on the St Paul’s Estate, St Paul’s Road, on Friday October 21, between 11am and 4.30pm.

EDDC said it was looking at hosting a similar event in Axminster in December.

The tidy-up of the estate will result in overgrown areas being trimmed back, de-weeded and new planters made and fitted.

There will be a free skip for residents to use, as well maintenance workers who will be able to carry out small repairs on the day, or to inspect properties and book in larger jobs.

A pizza van will serve free food, thanks to EDDC’s contactor Ian Williams. Complimentary tea, coffee and cold drinks will be among other refreshments available on the day.

Those living in the area are also invited to find out more about food bank services, support with the cost of living and heating homes. Specialist advisors will be there to chat on the day.

Councillor Dan Ledger, EDDC portfolio holder for sustainable homes and communities, said he hoped the community day would be ‘hugely successful’ for Honiton.

He said: “Please come along to chat, engage or even to lend a helping hand. We’ll be around all day to help where we can and I’m looking forward to seeing as many of you there as possible.”

He added: “Please also keep an eye out for our other social value days in the not-too-distant future, Axminster has our Christmas spot this year.”