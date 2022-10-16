‘She was a force for good for Exmouth’ – heartfelt tributes paid to former town mayor, ‘wonderful’ Pat Graham

Scores of heartfelt tributes have been paid from across East Devon for former Exmouth mayor Pat Graham – ‘a force for good for the town’ – who has died aged 81.

Pat tirelessly dedicated her life to making the town a better place for those who lived there or visited – volunteering her time for decades serving as a Councillor and latterly, through her work with Exmouth in Bloom.

Described by so many as a ‘wonderful person’, Pat’s legacy to the town will live on through her roles and time spent serving with Exmouth in Bloom, Exmouth Town Council, East Devon District Council, and Exmouth Twinning Association.

Pat’s family said she was ‘at her happiest’ when digging, weeding and planting for Exmouth in Bloom.

Her family said: “We were all very proud of her and all she did for our beautiful town.”

Serving the people of Exmouth was always Pat’s driving force, her family said – as a councillor, planting flowers or fostering friendly relations through visits to and by the French and German twinned towns.

Pat’s family said she ‘always felt honoured’ to represent her hometown, revealing she had once said: “I hope that I have made a difference to someone along the way.”

Her love for the town was made clear when it was announced Pat had become the town’s Mayor for the second time.

“I have been privileged to spend the greater part of my life in Exmouth,” she said. “Exmouth is a beautiful town, and I am proud to be part of it.

“Furthermore, the people of Exmouth are among the most kind, caring and supportive people you could wish to meet. Perhaps this year will afford me the opportunity to repay some of the kindness shown to my family in the past.”

Pat Graham, MBE, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, October 8, in Fernihurst Nursing Home, Exmouth.

Scores of tributes to Pat have been left on social media. Exmouth in Bloom said its volunteers were ‘devastated’ at the loss of their ‘very special’ President.

Marion Drew, vice chairman, said: “Pat was an incredible and courageous lady who we loved and admired and we have been proud that she has not only been our President but also our friend and colleague.”

Roger Bourgein, Exmouth Town Crier, wrote: “Always gentle courteous and gracious, Pat gave quiet yet strong support to me in my early years as Town Crier of Exmouth.”

Jeff Trail, Devon County Councillor for the town, said: “Such a wonderful person who made a difference for Exmouth.”

Former town Mayor Darryl Nicholas wrote: “She was a wonderful lady who did so much for our town.”

Kath Bamsey, a former town Councillor, posted: “Pat was so committed to Exmouth in every way. She will be sadly missed.”

Pat was born in Bratton Clovelly, West Devon, in 1941, where she attended the village school and continued her education at Okehampton Grammar School.

To fulfil her lifelong ambition of becoming a teacher she enrolled on a training course at Rolle College, Exmouth, in 1966 – where she met Keith Graham, who became her husband.

Pat began teaching in 1969, spending two-and-half-years in post at Otterton Primary School, and later working as a supply teacher in the East Devon and Exeter area while her four children were small. She taught at Whipton First School, in Exeter, for eight years, finally retiring as head teacher at Clyst Honiton Primary School but keeping a link with primary education as a governor at the Beacon School, in Exmouth.

By now the couple’s four children, David, Michael, Deborah and Matthew were pursuing careers of their own and the family had grown to include several grandchildren. Fate dealt a cruel blow to the family when Deb was paralysed diving into a swimming pool.

The people of Exmouth supported the family during this most difficult of times and Pat’s gratitude drove her desire to give something back with public service for the town.

Following retirement from her teaching career, Pat worked tirelessly for decades to improve and promote the area by serving Exmouth on the Town Council, East Devon District Council, Exmouth in Bloom and the town’s Twinning Association.

The voluntary work ended only when advancing Parkinson’s disease became too severe for Pat to continue.

When stepping down from local government Pat said: “I’ve had 20 brilliant years as a Councillor, I will be sorry to leave. It has been a big part of my life, but I can’t do it anymore.

“I’ve been suffering from Parkinson’s for some years now, and it’s just got too difficult to do, so it’s time to say farewell I suppose, but I will still be very interested in what’s going on.”

Pat served on Exmouth Town Council for 20 years from its start in 1997, and also on East Devon District Council for ten years until in 2017 ill health forced her to resign from both positions.

Throughout her time as a Liberal Democrat Councillor Pat encouraged co-operation rather than confrontation between opposing political factions.

Son Mike Graham said: “She urged members to work together for the common cause of improving the town for the people of Exmouth.”

Pat was twice voted in as town Mayor by fellow town Councillors and during those two years attended scores of functions and events, while supporting a host of local organisations, clubs, charities, businesses and schools.

When presented with the mayoral robe, tricorn hat and chain of office for the second term, Pat told Councillors: “When I came to Exmouth 35 years ago to study at Rolle College, I never for one moment supposed that I would find myself in this position. But we never know what life has in store for us and even the most carefully made plans have a habit of changing completely.”

Shortly after her retirement from council work, East Devon District Council – recognising her tireless dedication to others – awarded Pat Honorary Alderwoman for being ‘unfailingly supportive’ of Exmouth.

Throughout her lengthy public service as a Councillor, Pat pursued ‘a more grass roots style of town improvement’ – planting flowers, often in the first hours of daylight.

Her family said: “She was a founder member and long-time chairman of Exmouth in Bloom, a voluntary body responsible year after year for the creation and maintenance of the town centre’s many spectacular floral displays, as well as for organising the annual Exmouth in Bloom competitions.

“It was in recognition of her work with Exmouth in Bloom that Pat received an MBE in 2015.

“She said winning national recognition for Exmouth in Bloom was among her proudest achievements.”

More recently Exmouth in Bloom members showed their appreciation of her selfless dedication to the cause by electing her as club President and naming the town’s latest blossom boat ‘Pat Graham MBE’ – ‘to honour this wonderful lady’.

Pat attended a special naming ceremony for the flower-filled boat by the train station, saying she felt ‘greatly honoured’ and hoped the boat would always be ‘filled with flowers, and bring joy to everyone arriving into the town’.