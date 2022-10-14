Exmouth: Countdown begins to the town’s fireworks display as tickets go on sale in aid of the RNLI

Tickets have gone on sale for a November fireworks extravaganza being held in Exmouth in aid of the town’s RNLI.

Exmouth RNLI has announced it is hosting the town’s main November 2022 fireworks display, with all funds raised at the event benefitting the sea safety crew locally.

The fireworks event will be held on Friday, November 4, at Exmouth Rugby Football Club, in Imperial Road, Exmouth. Gates open at 5.30pm. Last entry is 7.15pm. The display starts at 7.30pm. The event will close at 9pm.

Tickets are £5. Entry is free for children under the age of three.

The organisers advise early booking as entry numbers are limited because of the venue capacity.

Food will be available on the night from a number of stalls.

On the night, volunteer RNLI crew members will be hosting a bucket collection for donations.

Funds raised from the fireworks night will boost the town’s RNLI training programme and pay for new equipment.

Louise Hockings-Thompson, Exmouth RNLI events team coordinator, who is organising the evening with some of the crew, said: “We are very excited to be able to offer what we hope will be another incredible evening of fun and entertainment for all ages.

“Like last year, we are planning a great community event for Exmouth and all monies raised will go to Exmouth RNLI for volunteer crew members essential training and equipment.”

She added: “I’d like to thank our many volunteers who have helped organise the display, those giving up their time to help on the evening and the local businesses offering their support.”

Businesses are invited to support the event through sponsorship. See here for more information.

Book tickets for the fireworks night here.