PHOTOS: ‘Fairy tale’ log cabin in East Devon is sold at auction after 40 years under the same ownership

A ‘fairy tale hideaway’ log cabin in East Devon has sold for more than £350,000 after going on the market for the first time in 40 years.

The two-bedroom thatch property in its own woodland at Upottery, near the East Devon town of Honiton, recently went under the hammer in Ilminster, where it fetched £360,000.

Prior to its sale, the hide-away had been the same ownership for four decades, with the owners moving to Devon to ‘live out their rural dream’ to breed birds.

Photographs of the log cabin show the property set in its own secluded and private grounds overlooking countryside, decorated inside with retro wallpaper and basic fittings.

Estate agent Greenslade Taylor Hunt, managing the sale, said the rural log cabin was ‘straight out of a fairy tale’ calling it ‘the deserved star turn’ at the auction.

A spokeswoman for the agent said: “Up first was a very unusual opportunity at Upottery, Honiton – the definition of a hidden gem. A two-bedroom log cabin set within half an acre of secluded woodland.

“The property, in an excellent location with far-reaching valley views and the potential for modernisation or a re-build subject to the necessary consents, proved an attractive proposition to many bidders.

“The vendors had lived in the property for 40 years, having re-located from Essex to live out their rural dream breeding budgies.

“Unsurprisingly this unique property created a wide range of interest from eager would-be buyers, with the hammer finally falling at £360,000.”