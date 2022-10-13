East Devon teenagers design a winning race car and qualify for the UK schools’ Formula One finals

A group of children at school in East Devon have designed a winning race car in a regional Formula One competition for youngsters, securing them a place in the finals.

Team Nebulon Racing, made up of Colyton Grammar School students, in East Devon, are gearing up to showcase their race car in January 2023 at the Formula One in Schools UK national finals, being held in Birmingham at the Autosport International Show.

Any national success will scoop the Nebulon Racing teenagers the chance to represent the UK at the world finals – to be held alongside an international Formula One Grand Prix.

If the group are crowned Formula One in Schools UK champions they will receive University College London engineering bursaries, worth £5000, a trip to the British Grand Prix with an exclusive paddock tour, and the UK champions trophy.

The team of six students – Alyssa Patel, aged 13, Daniel Xia, 15, Benjamin Keane, 14, Philip Patel, 14-years-old, Tejas Pasupulety, 14, and Martin Falle, also 14 – were challenged to write business plans, plus design, make, test and race a scale model Formula One race car.

Their car was raced at ‘lightning speed’ along the official F1 in Schools 20-metre track – earning the team second place in the Development Class and the Best Engineered Car award, and a place at the F1 in Schools national finals.

A Colyton Grammar School spokeswoman said: “The judges’ assessments of their written portfolios, verbal presentations, engineering drawings and designs produced high marks for the team.

“Their car raced along the Official F1 in Schools 20-metres track with lightning speed too.

“The team were delighted to win second place in the Development Class and the Best Engineered Car award, as well as a place at the F1 in Schools National Finals.”

The Colyton Grammar School students, based in, Colyford, designed a winning race car in the South West Regional final of the international F1 in Schools STEM Challenge (science, technology, engineering, mathematics), which challenges youngsters aged 11-19 to design and manufacture a miniature car out of the official Formula One model block.

The cars are attached to a track by nylon wire, powered by carbon dioxide cartridges, and timed by a computer from launch until they cross the finish line.

As part of the competition entry, Nebulon Racing presented the judging panel, made up of industry and education experts, with an engineering portfolio. The students explained how the team was created, the production of the race car, plus marketing and sponsorship efforts.

Andrew Denford, founder and chairman of Formula One in Schools, praised the East Devon students’ win.

He said: “It is great to see hard work, innovative design and passion for learning being recognised in the F1 in Schools STEM challenge.

“Bringing STEM to life and inspiring students to expand their curriculum learning through the competition is the essence of F1 in Schools.

“We’ve seen so much dedication and commitment from the students, they really embrace the challenge and prove their will to succeed. We look forward to seeing our winners at Autosport International early next year.”