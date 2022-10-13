Developers have asked planning chiefs for more time to rethink controversial proposals for a huge block of student flats in Exeter.

The ‘co-living’ scheme featuring a pair of six-storey buildings on the site of the old Heavitree Road police station faced being turned down after city councillors branded them as ‘hideous’.

Represenatives last month voted that they were ‘minded to refuse’ the 1,0000-room bid over concerns about design, height, scale, a lack of amenities and the loss of trees and biodiversity.

The project, submitted by the Office of the PoliceHea and Crime Commissioner and its chosen developer Student Roost, would have replaced the existing buildings near to Waitrose.

They have been unoccupied since the force moved to a new HQ at Middlemoor in 2020, writes Local Democracy Reporter Ollie Heptinstall.

Members of Exeter City Council’s planning committee could have officially rubber-stamped their refusal this week.

But the developer asked for a two-month deferral so it could address the concerns and bring back a revised application in December.

Neil Howells, from Student Roost, said: “We are committed to making significant changes to the proposals to address your concerns.

“However, due to the time-sensitive nature of delivering student accommodation, it is imperative that these changes are made to the current application and not through a new submission.”

He added: “We are committed to taking your proposals to the South West design review panel later this month and engaging with you, through officers, on the amendments you wish to make to address your concerns.”

Director of city development Ian Collinson said: “We feel it’s a reasonable thing to do to allow them the opportunity – one more time – to address your concerns.

“That doesn’t preclude you from still having those reasons for refusal. All the applicant has asked for is a bit more time to consider that.”

Councillors agreed to defer the application by a margin of nine votes to three.

A revised plan is expected to return to a meeting in December.