‘Essential’ gas upgrade work could close East Devon village main route to traffic for five days

Motorists are being warned that a main route through an East Devon village could be closed to traffic for five days for ‘essential’ gas pipe upgrade work.

Wales & West Utilities will on October 17 start a £100,000 upgrade to the gas network in the Burnt Oak area of Sidbury, East Devon, which is expected to last more than a month.

The utilities company said temporary traffic lights have been agreed while the work takes place – and it ‘might’ be necessary to close the A375 Chapel Street for several days between November 7-11.

Any road closure would be dictated by engineering needs as the works progressed, Wales & West said.

The works and temporary traffic lights could result in motorists facing extra travelling time.

The utilities company vowed to finish the work quickly in a bid to reduce disruption.

A spokesperson for Wales & West Utilities said: “The £100,000 investment work is essential to keep the gas flowing safely and reliably to local homes and businesses, keeping people warm for generations to come.

“It will start on 17 October and, barring any engineering difficulties, it will finish by the end of November.

“To plan the work Wales & West Utilities has liaised with Devon County Council and it has been agreed that rolling traffic lights will be in place as works progress.

“It might also be necessary to close the A375 Chapel Street between 7-11 November, but this won’t be known until the work starts and the engineering requirements are known.

“Motorists are advised to allow extra travelling time.”

Travis Wheatle, managing the work, said the gas pipe upgrade work would allow for greener fuel consumption in the village.

He said: “While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Sidbury. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.

“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.

“We will work as safely and as quickly as possible to finish the work, whilst keeping inconvenience to a minimum for local people and road users.”