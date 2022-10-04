Woman seen in the river at Topsham in failing light is rescued by Exmouth RNLI

A woman plucked from the water in Topsham and rescued by Exmouth RNLI was left in the care of mental health professionals.

Police, the force helicopter, the Coastguard, Exmouth RNLI, the fire service and an ambulance were called to Topsham on Thursday evening (September 29) after concerns were raised for a woman’s welfare.

Devon and Cornwall Police thanked the public for their help, raising the alarm after spotting a woman in the River Exe in failing light.

The woman was brought to safety by the inshore lifeboat crew.

A spokesman for the force said: “Police were called by the Coastguard at around 7.50pm on Thursday 29 September, following concern for the welfare of a woman in the river at Topsham.

“The police helicopter, Exmouth inshore lifeboat and ambulance also attended.

“The woman was brought safely from the water and was detained under the Mental Health Act.”

The police spokesman added: “Officers would like to thank the members of the public who assisted in this matter.”

A specialist rescue boat team from Exmouth fire station joined firefighters from Middlemoor and Danes Castle, both in Exeter, to position themselves nearby in the water.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Fire control received a call from ambulance to a person in the River Exe near to Topsham.

“Control mobilised two fire appliances from Middlemoor and Danes Castle, a specialist rescue boat team from Exmouth and supporting officers.

“Crews arrived on scene and liaised with police, ambulance, Coastguard teams and an RNLI inshore lifeboat.

“Crews stood by in water safety PPE in case they were required. One person was rescued from the water by the RNLI, and fire crews stood down and returned to their stations.”