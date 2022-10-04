One-way temporary social distance street in Exeter will be made permanent in 2023 with works costing £1million

Permanent works costing £1million to make Magdalen Road, in Exeter, one-way is due to start early next year, writes local democracy reporter Ollie Heptinstall.

With popular independent shops and restaurants, the road became one-way temporarily in June 2020 – amid the Covid-19 pandemic – to support social distancing and encourage cycling and walking.

And like many of the other one-way road trials along the new E9 cycle route, which connects the Newcourt/Pynes Hill area to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital and city centre, Councillors voted to keep the layout in the summer following a public consultation.

It found nearly 75 per cent of respondents agreed with reducing through-traffic on Magdalen Road. However, only half the traders who responded backed the plans.

Only one-way motorised traffic will be allowed to travel towards the city centre, a contraflow cycle lane will be installed, and the main footpath widened.

The scheme includes other alterations along Magdalen Road, including a raised hump uncontrolled crossing point at the junction with Denmark Road and three new loading bays to be incorporated into the widened footpath.

The work is expected to cost around £1million, half of which will come from the Department for Transport. Funds from the county council’s local transport plan make up the rest.

A Devon County Council spokesperson said: “The detailed design is currently being finalised, and while there may be some minor changes from the plan which went before cabinet in June, the fundamentals of the scheme remain the same; it will comprise a widened footway on the northern side of the road, a permanent one-way restriction for vehicular traffic, a contra-flow cycle lane and various urban realm improvements.”

Once the permanent layout has been built, a trial extension of the one-way scheme will begin, extending it to the junction with Fairpark Road.

The move comes after complaints from residents of nearby Denmark Road, into which motorists travelling up Magdalen Road towards Heavitree (eastbound) currently have to turn. The active travel measures have increased traffic onto their residential street by around 20 per cent.

The extension will prevent motorists from driving through Denmark Road when travelling from Western Way towards Heavitree Road.

Writing in support of the scheme before it was given council approval in June, Devon’s director of climate change, environment and transport Meg Booth described it as “well-aligned with a range of actions within the strategic plan, insofar as it would prioritise walking and cycling over vehicular traffic, and therefore encourage more people to walk and cycle.”

She added: “The scheme is also designed to improve the urban environment on Magdalen Road, making it a more attractive destination for shopping and dining, and providing additional space for community activities.”

Ms Booth “acknowledged that some car journeys will be made longer by the proposals,” while there “may be an increase in traffic on some adjacent roads.”

However, she concluded: “In view of the significant potential for modal shift from car to active travel, there is expected to be an overall benefit in relation to pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.”