Police launch public appeal to help trace wanted man, 32, from Exmouth

Police are keen to trace a 32-year-old man from Exmouth, who is wanted in connection to assault reports and taking a vehicle.

Thomas Matthew, pictured, was last seen in Exmouth on Saturday, September 24, prompting police to appeal for public help to trace him.

Devon and Cornwall Police have urged the public not to approach Matthew, but to call 999 if they see him or know of his whereabouts.

He is described by police as being 5ft 8in tall, of medium build, with blond hair and a beard.

The force launched a public appeal for help to trace Matthew after police enquiries to locate him proved unsuccessful.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police are seeking the public’s help to trace a 32-year-old man from Exmouth.

“Thomas Matthew is wanted in connection with reports of assault and taking a vehicle without consent.

“Enquiries have been made by police to locate him and officers are now appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts.”

The spokesperson added: “He was last seen in Exmouth, on Saturday 24 September.

“Anyone who sees Matthew is asked not to approach him but to call police.”

Call police with information on 999, quoting log number 193 of 24/09/22.

Or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.