Grieving families saying goodbye to loved-ones at a crematorium in East Devon have boosted an Ottery St Mary lifeline charity.

East Devon Crematorium, in Whimple, donated £12,000 to the Ottery Help Scheme thanks to funds raised from donations of metal left behind after cremation.

The Ottery support service said the funding was a ‘huge amount’ that would be ploughed back into the community.

Emily Lezzeri, chief officer, said: “There’s so many things we do that people know us for. There’s lots of things that the funding will support.

“It’s a huge amount for us and what is great about it is that it’s not restricted funding, as it can be hard to get project funding for some of the services we deliver.

“There’s been a big increase in need during the pandemic as, even if you haven’t lost someone, feelings of loss and being lonely have been exacerbated.”

She said the service currently has 900 clients on its database. Over the last three months it has confirmed 758 bookings across a range of services.

“The feedback we get all the time is just fantastic,” Emily said. “People say they couldn’t do without us.

“The staff and volunteers are all really busy but when you get that type of feedback you know that the work we are doing is directly supporting people and that’s a good feeling.”

The funds will be used by the Ottery Help Scheme to continue its work in the community – including bereavement support, befriending, memory café and activity groups.

Craig Mounty, East Devon Crematorium team manager, said: “We first heard about this organisation when a memorial owner told us about the incredible bereavement support he had received from one of their volunteers since the death of his wife. This was then endorsed by many others.

“As Ottery St Mary is a local town to East Devon Crematorium, we are delighted to have been able to support such an appropriate neighbourhood charity.”

Dr Juliet Nelson, a medical referee for the crematorium and a GP at the Coleridge Medical Centre, in the town, said: “The Ottery Help Scheme supports our community in so many ways. It is run by an enthusiastic team who have diversified and flourished despite recent challenges.

“We have come to rely on the Help Scheme for the well-being of our patients and the charity is richly deserving of this generous donation through East Devon Crematorium.”

The funds were made possible through the recycling of metals scheme run by the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management – a national verified scheme that recycles metals which remain after cremation with the express consent of bereaved families, such as items used in the construction of the coffin or orthopaedic implants.

The proceeds are then returned to the crematorium, who donates the money to local charities.

A spokesperson for the East Devon Crematorium said: “The team was pleased to nominate the local cause to receive funding from a national scheme which recycles the metals which remain after cremation with the written consent of each bereaved family.”

The Ottery Help Scheme was founded in 1992 with the help of the town’s hospital league of friends group, with the aim of supporting residents in times of illness, difficulty, or through life-changing circumstances.

The registered charity, this year celebrating its 30th anniversary, runs a host of services, organised by trained staff and volunteers.

The support service last month moved to new offices in Silver Street.