Volunteers litter picking on Budleigh Salterton beach who recovered a huge washed-up rope believe the latest clean-up may have prevented an accident at sea.

The Budleigh Lions Club this month cleared the beach of discarded fishing line, barbecue and beach fire debris – among a host of litter left on the pebbles by coastal visitors.

The Lions said the large piece of rope brought ashore by the tide could have damaged a boat or caused an accident at sea if it had been left on the beach.

The volunteers urged Budleigh beach-goers to respect the environment, throw rubbish away, or take it home.

Richard Allen, Budleigh Lions Club president, said: “We were pleased to remove the huge rope which, if it had gone back into the sea, could have caused some major damage to a boat or even a catastrophic accident.

“With regard to the litter, we would just ask, if people take food and drink to the beach, please put the rubbish in the bins provided. Or if the bins are full, take it home with you.”

Mr Allen said the environment was one of five global causes being championed by Lions Club members.

He said: “By carrying out regular litter picking and beach cleans we can help to reduce the amount of plastic and other waste materials in our oceans and in our local environment.

“A lot of Lions and their family members enjoy going out and doing some litter picking or a beach clean.

“We have a good chat. It’s good exercise and I’m sure it’s good for your wellbeing.”

The large rope was spotted on the beach near the mouth of the River Otter by Lions member Jim Jefferson, who rallied a group to litter pick.

Members set off from Steamers Steps and the Lime Kiln car park, simultaneously clearing two sections of the beach.

Lions Richard Allen, Jim Jefferson and Steve Wilson hauled the rope up the beach and on to the path, where it was collected by the district council.

“Fortunately, an East Devon District Council refuse lorry happened to be in Lime Kiln car park and the operative agreed to get the lorry closer to the rope so the Lions could lift it up into the back,” said Mr Allen.

“During the beach clean and litter pick the Lions also found the usual ice cream and sweet wrappers, beer bottles and bottle tops, discarded fishing line and barbecue and beach fire debris.”

Budleigh Lions Club welcomes men and women of all ages to join. Find out more here.