Goodie bag giveaway for first 20 dogs at ‘coastal canine caper’ walk on Sidmouth beach

A pet shop selling canine couture in Sidmouth is gearing up to giveaway goodie bags to the first 20 dogs joining its October walk.

Toto’s of Sidmouth is hosting a ‘waggingly, woofingly, wonderful walk’ on Saturday, October 1, setting off at 2pm from the Port Royal ramp, on the seafront, opposite the lifeboat station.

The pet shop, in Prospect Place, boasts ‘much mutt merriment’ for dogs taking part in the walk, and is offering goodie bags to the first 20 to arrive with their owners.

Shop owner Jennifer Jennings-Wright said Toto’s of Sidmouth holds regular beach walks, promising the latest coastal canine caper will be the ‘biggest and best yet’.

She said: “It’s always lovely getting a big barking bunch of beachgoing dogs together and seeing how much they enjoy the chance to run free on the flat sand.

“Sidmouth’s lucky to have such fabulous beaches and dogs are second to no-one in their appreciation of them.

“We’re looking forward to seeing our regulars and newcomers and have some fab treats and toys to give away.”