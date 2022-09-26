Exmouth RNLI anchors a yacht run aground in the River Exe at Lympstone

A yacht run aground near Exmouth with four onboard was successfully refloated on the tide, after help from the RNLI.

Exmouth RNLI inshore lifeboat launched at around 9.30am on Saturday morning (September 24) to help a 34-foot yacht in the River Exe, at Lympstone; the crew anchored the vessel for re-floating on the tide.

No one onboard the yacht was injured, and the occupants stayed onboard until high tide.

A spokesman for town’s RNLI said: “The crew of Exmouth RNLI inshore lifeboat were tasked by HM Coastguard to assist four individuals on a 34-foot yacht that had run aground on the River Exe at Lympstone.

“The volunteer crew launched on service at 9.38am and were with the casualty vessel and its occupants ten minutes later.

“They assessed the situation and determined that no one was injured or in need of medical attention.”

The RNLI spokesman added: “On further assessment the crew determined to secure the yacht by placing a stern anchor.

“The occupants were content to remain on board the vessel until high tide re-floated it.

“Satisfied that the yachts position was secured and its occupants safe, the lifesavers stood down at 10.15am.”