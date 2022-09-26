Injured woman is rescued after falling on the coast path between two East Devon beaches

A woman left with a head injury after falling on the cliff path between two East Devon beaches was rescued by the Coastguard.

Beer Coastguard Rescue Team was last week tasked to locate the woman on Hooken Path, between Beer and Branscombe beaches.

The Coastguard team found the casualty at Branscombe mouth, East Devon. She was treated at the scene by paramedics.

A Beer Coastguard spokesperson said: “We responded to a report of a female who had fallen on Hooken path sustaining a head injury.

“First team members on scene searched for the casualty at the given grid reference but found nobody at that position.

The Hazardous Area Response Team [HART] and ambulance teams arrived at Beer Head and Branscombe mouth.

“We eventually located the casualty at Branscombe mouth, where the lady was treated by the ambulance service.”