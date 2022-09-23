Tributes are pouring in for ‘friend of Budleigh Salterton’ – acclaimed Booker Prize author Dame Hilary Mantel, who has died aged 70.

It was announced on Friday (September 23) Dame Hilary, who twice won the Man Booker Prize – once in 2009 for her novel Wolf Hall and again in 2012 for its sequel, Bringing up the Bodies – had died ‘suddenly but peacefully’, sparking shock from the literary world and an outpouring of sadness from her loyal fans.

The prize-winning author was a staunch supporter and president of Budleigh Salterton Literary Festival – earlier this year she sold her desk where she wrote the Wolf Hall trilogy, donating the proceeds to festival funds.

A spokeswoman for the literary festival said: “It is with enormous sadness that we learn of the sudden death of Dame Hilary Mantel.

“Hilary had been a supportive and involved president of the Budleigh Salterton Literary Festival for many years and was always interested in our programme and supportive of our plans.

“She was committed to the extent that she had intended to remain as president despite her plans to move to Ireland.

“We will miss her beyond measure. The world has lost a hugely talented writer, and a warm, generous-hearted woman. Budleigh Salterton has lost a friend.

“Our hearts go out to her husband Gerald at this very sad time.”

Publisher HarperCollins said bestselling author Dame Hilary died ‘suddenly yet peacefully’ aged 70, on Thursday (September 22), surrounded by close family and friends – going on to describe her as ‘one of the greatest English novelists of this century’.

“Her beloved works are considered modern classics. She will be greatly missed,” her publisher said, adding “Dame Hilary Mantel will always be remembered as a truly original writer.

“She leaves behind a remarkable body of work which inspires readers around the world.”

When Dame Hilary’s fans and the literary world learned of the author’s death, they turned to social media to share their sorrow.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling posted: “We’ve lost a genius.”

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon wrote: “Such terribly sad news. It is impossible to overstate the significance of the literacy legacy Hilary Mantel leaves behind.

“Her brilliant Wolf Hall trilogy was the crowning achievement in an outstanding body of work.”

Such terribly sad news. It is impossible to overstate the significance of the literary legacy Hilary Mantel leaves behind. Her brilliant Wolf Hall trilogy was the crowning achievement in an outstanding body of work. Rest in peace. https://t.co/P4Dpe83Pr5 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) September 23, 2022

Author Caitlin Moran said: “Hilary Mantel’s mind was one of the most powerful and magic machines on Earth.

“We were lucky she wrote as much as she did, but holy hell, it’s devasting that we’ve collectively lost something so astonishing.”

Hilary was best known for The Wolf Hall Trilogy. She won the Man Booker Prize twice, for Wolf Hall and its sequel, Bring Up the Bodies, which also won the 2012 Costa Book of the Year.

The Mirror & the Light, the conclusion to the trilogy, was published in 2020, winning her huge critical acclaim, an immediate number one fiction best-seller; she was longlisted for The Booker Prize 2020 and winner of the Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction, which she first won for Wolf Hall.

The Wolf Hall Trilogy has been translated into 41 languages and has sold more than five million copies worldwide.

Bill Hamilton, Dame Hilary’s agent, who first met the author in 1984 after she sent in the manuscript of Every Day is Mother’s Day, said: “It has been the greatest privilege to work with her through the whole of her career, and to see all the elements that made her unique come together spectacularly in The Wolf Hall Trilogy.

“Her wit, stylistic daring, creative ambition and phenomenal historical insight mark her out as one of the greatest novelists of our time.

“She will be remembered for her enormous generosity to other budding writers, her capacity to electrify a live audience, and the huge array of her journalism and criticism, producing some of the finest commentary on issues and books.”

He added: “Emails from Hilary were sprinkled with bon mots and jokes as she observed the world with relish and pounced on the lazy or absurd and nailed cruelty and prejudice.

“There was always a slight aura of otherworldliness about her, as she saw and felt things us ordinary mortals missed, but when she perceived the need for confrontation she would fearlessly go into battle.

“And all of that against the backdrop of chronic health problems, which she dealt with so stoically.

“We will miss her immeasurably, but as a shining light for writers and readers she leaves an extraordinary legacy.

“Our thoughts go out to her beloved husband Gerald, family and friends.”

Nicholas Pearson, former publishing director of 4th Estate and Hilary’s long-term editor, said: “The news of Hilary’s death is devastating to her friends and everyone who worked with her.

“Hilary had a unique outlook on the world — she picked it apart and revealed how it works in both her contemporary and historical novels — every book an unforgettable weave of luminous sentences, unforgettable characters and remarkable insight. She seemed to know everything.

“For a long time she was critically admired, but The Wolf Hall Trilogy found her the vast readership she long deserved.

“Read her late books, but read her early books too, which are similarly daring and take the reader to strange places.”

He added: “As a person Hilary was kind and generous and loving, always a great champion of other writers. She was a joy to work with.

“Only last month I sat with her on a sunny afternoon in Devon, while she talked excitedly about the new novel she had embarked on. That we won’t have the pleasure of any more of her words is unbearable.

“What we do have is a body of work that will be read for generations. We must be grateful for that.

“I will miss her and my thoughts are with her husband Gerald.”

Charlie Redmayne, HarperCollins CEO, said: “This is terrible, tragic news and we are filled with sorrow for Hilary’s family and friends, especially her devoted husband Gerald.

“We are so proud that 4th Estate and HarperCollins were Hilary’s publisher, and for such a peerless body of work.

“A writer to the core, Hilary was one of the greatest of her generation – a serious, fearless novelist with huge empathy for her subjects.

“Who else could have brought Thomas Cromwell, Henry VIII and the huge cast of The Wolf Hall Trilogy to life with such insight, frailty and humanity but her?

He added: “We will all miss Hilary’s company, her wisdom, her humour, and treasure her incredible literary legacy – she will be read as long as people are still reading.”

Hilary Mantel was born in Glossop, Derbyshire, England on July 6, 1952.

She studied Law at the London School of Economics and Sheffield University. She was employed as a social worker, and lived in Botswana for five years, followed by four years in Saudi Arabia, before returning to Britain in the mid-1980s.

Hilary married geologist Gerald McEwen on September 23, 1972.

She lived in Budleigh for many years and was an avid champion of the town’s literary festival. At the start of the summer 2022 she announced the auction of her pine desk – where she sat to write her bestsellers – anticipating a move to Ireland with her husband.

As there was no room for her custom-made desk at her new home, she sold it and donated more than £4,000 from the sale to Budleigh’s literary festival.

At the time she said: “It has served me well and has a great record of turning out prize winners”.

Last year Dame Hilary spoke about how she started writing after she left university, knowing it was the right career move.

She said: “I knew I was a fluid writer, but I didn’t think of myself as an imaginative writer. Yet once I did begin, I had a confidence that came from the built-up experience of reading other people, if you like.

“I’d read enough novels and I was confident that I knew how to write one.”

She is the author of 17 books and in 1990 was elected as a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature.

In 2006 Hilary was awarded a CBE and in 2014 she was appointed DBE and became Dame Hilary.

She was patron of Scene and Heard, a theatrical mentoring project, Governor of RSC and president of the Budleigh Salterton Literary Festival.