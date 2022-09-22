Royal biographer steps in to talk about the Queen as Budleigh literary festival honours Her Majesty

Bestselling royal biographer Andrew Lownie opened the 2022 Budleigh Salterton Literary Festival in a change of programme to honour Her Majesty the Queen.

Crowds packed into venues across Budleigh Salterton to hear a variety of talks from more than 70 authors for this year’s literary festival.

Organisers decided to go ahead with the festival – which began last week and ended on Sunday (September 18) – but made some changes to plans in keeping with the public mood over the Queen’s death.

The festival committee led the audience in a minute’s silence ahead of Andrew’s talk about Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy, her place in history and the impact of her loss on the nation and the world.

Sue Briggs, chair of Budleigh Salterton Literary Festival, said: “Along with the rest of the nation, our committee was deeply saddened by the death of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“After much deliberation and discussion, we decided to go ahead with the festival respectfully and with some changes, including the cancellation of our usual evening launch party.

“We’re also incredibly grateful to Andrew Lownie who agreed to attend at very short notice and gave a fascinating and insightful talk.”

She added: “We had another fantastic festival. We’re very lucky to have a team of dedicated volunteers who ensure everything runs smoothly and we’re grateful to them for all they do.

“We would also like to thank our sponsors and benefactors whose generosity enables us to put on a high-quality festival and also deliver our community work.”

The festival, which offered a number of events for free, this year celebrated 70 years of children’s books to mark the Queen’s Jubilee.

The line-up this year included interviewers Julia Wheeler, Tim Hubbard, Carol Ackroyd and Justin Leigh.

Local author events heard from Angie Seaway, Andrew Chatterton and Graham Hurley.

Top names visiting Budleigh Salterton this year included Jeremy Bowen, Dame Sheila Hancock, Baroness Floella Benjamin, explorer Benedict Allen, and brain surgeon Henry Marsh.

Festival organisers said a popular new addition this year was a book swap.

The festival raises funds to provide free books for children and takes authors into schools as part of its campaign to encourage a lifelong love of reading.