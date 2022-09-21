Work has begun to upgrade streetlights along Sidmouth seafront in a bid to make them more energy efficient.

Devon County Council (DCC) has started to replace around 40 of the existing lights with more energy efficient LED lanterns, which will take around there weeks to complete.

The new lanterns will be connected to the county council’s central system which provides greater monitoring and control of the streetlights, such as remote operation and dimming.

The council said the new lanterns would be in keeping with the character of the seafront and existing lights.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, DCC cabinet member for highway management, and represents Sidmouth, said: “The lights along the Esplanade need to be upgraded to be more energy efficient as we look to meet carbon reduction targets in Devon.

“Unfortunately, it’s not as simple as just replacing a bulb but we wanted to make sure we retain the unique style of the existing lanterns rather than changing them completely.

“I’m pleased that these replacement lights tick all of the boxes, and the columns are also getting a fresh lick of paint, which will give the Esplanade a real lift.”

The county council said the streetlights along the Esplanade were fitted in 2004 to replace old wooden columns.

It said the lighting columns were ‘unique to Sidmouth’ and made specifically for the town.

A council spokesman said: “Devon County Council will be replacing the lights with more energy efficient LED lights as part of a countywide programme of streetlighting upgrades which is reducing the authority’s carbon emissions and energy bills.

“The same company that manufactured the lanterns 18 years ago has designed and manufactured the new LED versions of the lanterns, as the existing structures could not easily be retro-fitted.”

The lighting columns will also be repainted, funded through the authority’s Highway Community Enhancement Fund, Devon County Council said.