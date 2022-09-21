Exmouth: Police urge farmers to mark and lock property after tractor GPS equipment is stolen overnight

Tractor GPS equipment has been stolen from the Exmouth area, prompting police to urge farmers to mark and lock their property.

Devon and Cornwall Police said a John Deere Star Fire dome navigation system was stolen overnight on Tuesday, September 13, from a tractor in the Exmouth area.

Police want to hear from anyone who has been offered similar equipment for sale.

Officers are urging overnight removal of navigation equipment while vehicles are left unattended.

Devon and Cornwall Police said three similar systems were also stolen from tractors in North Devon, overnight on September 16.

A police spokesperson said: “Although these types of thefts are rare, we encourage those using GPS systems to pin enable them.

“Where possible, mark them with postcodes, etching, DNA, and most importantly, remove them from vehicles when not in use. Finally, always store them securely when not in use.”

Police said a Star Fire dome was stolen in the Exmouth area from the top of a tractor, overnight on the September 13 into September 14.

Overnight on September 15 into September 16, three similar systems were removed from tractors in Torridge, North Devon.

The police spokesperson said: “If you are offered any of these, or have any information regarding these thefts, please contact us.”

If you have information to help police, call 101, or email 101@devonandcornwall.pnn.police.uk and quote CR/086036/22 for the Exmouth crime, or CR/086398/22 for North Devon.