Police investigating a dog theft in Exmouth reunite the missing pet with its owner

Police investigating the theft of a dog from Exmouth seafront say the pet has been reunited with its owner.

The dog went missing during the evening from the Esplanade, at Exmouth, at the end of August, sparking an appeal from its owner for the pet’s safe return.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the pet was picked up by officers in mid-September – a fortnight after it was reported missing – and reunited with its owner.

Police said no arrests were made in connection to the dog being reported as missing.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokeswoman said: “Police are investigating an incident of theft of a dog which happened on the Esplanade in Exmouth on Wednesday 31 August at around 7pm.

“The dog was located two weeks later and reunited with its owner by officers.

“There have not currently been any arrests in connection with the incident.”

The dog’s owner appealed through social media posts for the public to help find her dog.

The appeal sparked a number of positive sightings of the pet, including at a private address in East Devon and in Exeter city centre.