Work to upgrade gas pipes in an East Devon town is expected to take six months and result in weeks of road closures.

Wales & West Utilities has announced it will start work in Colyton, East Devon, on Monday, September 26, upgrading gas pipes in the King Steet area of the town.

The work is expected to finish next year, by the end of March 2023, ‘barring any engineering difficulties’ the utilities company said.

The upgrade will allow the gas pipes to transport greener fuel to homes and businesses in Colyton.

Road closures have been announced while the work is carried out, and further traffic management plans will be revealed in December for the remainder of the project.

Wales & West Utilities said it has liaised with Devon County Council to plan the ‘essential’ work.

It has been agreed that road closures will be in place as work progresses.

Current planned closures include:

King Street (26 September 26 – October 21)

Vicarage Street (October 10 – 21)

Rosemary Lane (October 17 – November 4)

St Andrews Orchard (October 17 – November 25)

Lower Church Street (November 21 – 21 December 21)

The lane to St Andrews Terrace (December 12- 21)

The work, which starts next week (September 26) has been described by Wales & West Utilities as being ‘essential’ to keep the gas flowing safely to heat and power local homes and businesses.

Barring any engineering difficulties, it is due to finish by the end of March, the company said.

Jake Sami, managing the Wales & West Utilities gas pipe upgrade work, said: “While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Colyton. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.

“We know that working in areas like this is not ideal, but it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future.

“We’ll have a team of gas engineers on site throughout the project to make sure our work is completed as safely and as quickly as possible while keeping disruption to a minimum.”

He added: “This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”

Wales & West Utilities said a further update will be issued in December, outlining the planned traffic management for the remainder of the upgrade work.

For questions about the work, contact Wales & West Utilities by calling freephone 0800 912 2999.