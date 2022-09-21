Wednesday, September 21
Seaton

Coastguards rescue man and his dog stuck on the cliff above an East Devon beach

Coastguard teams rescued the dog and its owner from the cliff above the beach. Photos: Beer Coastguard Rescue Team.

A dog and his owner stuck on the cliff above an East Devon beach were rescued by Coastguard teams from two counties.

Beer Coastguard Rescue Team was this week called to Seaton Hole, East Devon, where a man and his dog were on the trapped on the cliff around 18-metres above the beach.

Coastguards from Beer and Lyme Regis cut through bracken to reach the man and his pet, bringing them out to safety.

The dog (pictured) was rescued by the Coastguard.
Photo: Beer Coastguard Rescue Team.

A Beer Coastguard Rescue Team spokesperson said: “We were tasked along with Lyme Regis Coastguard to a man and dog stuck on the cliff at Seaton Hole, about 18-metres above the beach.

“Team members found a safe access point further along the beach and made our up and across to a point near the casualties. We then cut our way through bracken to reach them.

“We walked the dog out first on a lead and then the gentleman, who had scratches and scraps but otherwise was okay.”

The man and dog were on the cliff above Seaton Hole beach.
Photo: Beer Coastguard Rescue Team.

