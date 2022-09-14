Refurbished play parks at two sites in Sidmouth are days away from reopening, ending months of delay and frustration.

Sidmouth Town Council said Long Park, near Manstone Lane and Arcot Road, will open ‘soon’ and announced the opening date for the Ham play park as Monday, September 26.

The parks’ upgrades had been due to finish in time for the start of the 2022 summer school holidays, but the town council revealed in July the parks would stay open as they were through the break because of a shortage of ‘key materials and elements’ needed for the facelifts.

The town council said Long Park play park ‘will be opening soon’, once the new floor was finished. The Ham play park is planned to reopen on September 26.

Cllr Louise Cole, one of the project organisers, said: “The challenges faced with the park renewals have been very frustrating for everyone and we know that Long Park is tantalisingly close and looking really good.

“As soon as the flooring is complete and set it will be ready for use – any day now.

“I share the excitement of children who can see that it is nearly ready for play.”

She added: “I am also pleased that the new Ham play park will soon be underway.

“It has been designed with children and parents input to use the space better, be more inclusive, and to reflect our coastal identity and will be unique to Sidmouth.”

A town council spokesman said: “Sidmouth Town Council is delighted to update children and families that the renewed Long Park play park will be opening soon, with only the new flooring to be completed, and to announce the planned start date of 26 September 2022 for the Ham play park.

“Due to a shortage of key materials and elements for both parks, works had been delayed but with Long Park now all but complete, attention will now turn to the Ham.”

He added: “The schemes had already been delayed due to shortages of contractors post lockdown and the material and resources shortages being experienced worldwide was yet another factor outside of the council’s control.”

In November 2020, Sidmouth Town Council announced refurbishment plans for the Ham and Long Park – and called on local kids to help design the £155,000 facelifts.